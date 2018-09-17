Richard Gere and his wife, Alejandra Silva, are expecting their first child together, the couple announced on Instagram. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Alejandra Silva confirmed she and husband Richard Gere are expecting their first child together by sharing a photo of the couple with the Dalai Lama.

Silva, 35, a publicist, posted a photo to Instagram showing she and Gere, 16, receiving a blessing from the Dalai Lama in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

The photo shows Gere, a Buddhist, and the Dalai Lama with their hands on Silva's baby bump.

"A very special moment just a few minutes ago ... Getting blessings for our precious to come," Silva wrote. "We couldn't announce it before telling HH Dalai Lama."

Gere and Silva married in April after three years of dating. The actor and ex-wife Carey Lowell have a son, Homer, 18, while Silva and ex-husband Govind Friedland also have a son, Albert.