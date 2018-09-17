Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Alejandra Silva confirmed she and husband Richard Gere are expecting their first child together by sharing a photo of the couple with the Dalai Lama.
Silva, 35, a publicist, posted a photo to Instagram showing she and Gere, 16, receiving a blessing from the Dalai Lama in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
The photo shows Gere, a Buddhist, and the Dalai Lama with their hands on Silva's baby bump.
"A very special moment just a few minutes ago ... Getting blessings for our precious to come," Silva wrote. "We couldn't announce it before telling HH Dalai Lama."
Gere and Silva married in April after three years of dating. The actor and ex-wife Carey Lowell have a son, Homer, 18, while Silva and ex-husband Govind Friedland also have a son, Albert.
View this post on Instagram
A very special moment just a few minutes ago... Getting blessings for our precious to come.. we couldn’t say it before telling HH Dalai Lama☺️ Un momento muy especial para nosotros hace unos minutos.. Muy feliz recibiendo bendiciones para nuestro preciado tesoro por llegar... no lo podía mencionarlo sin antes habérselo dicho a su SS Dalai Lama.. ☺️ #dalailama #richardgere #alejandragere #love