Meghan Markle supports charity cookbook 'Together'

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Meghan Markle has thrown her support behind a charity cookbook that will help benefit the Hubb Community Kitchen in West London.
The book, titled Together: Our Community Cookbook, will feature 50 recipes from women whose community was affected by the Grenfell Tower fire.
The women had gathered last summer at the Hubb Community Kitchen so they could prepare home cooked meals for their families, friends and neighbors who were displaced by the fire. Markle visited the kitchen in January, and noted how it brought the community together.
"I immediately felt connected to this community kitchen. Like these women, I am passionate about food and cooking as way of strengthening communities," Markle says in a video posted by Kensington Palace on Twitter Monday.
Profits from Together will help support the Hubb Community Kitchen and allow it to say open seven days a week.
The Grenfell Tower fire took place in June 2017, killing 72 people. Victims were honored this year by lighting the 24-story tower and other buildings in London green, a color chosen by survivors.
