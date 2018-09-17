Idina Menzel arrives for the 2016 American Music Awards on November 20, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Kristen Bell reunited with her "Frozen" co-star Idina Menzel at the Women Making History Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Kristen Bell posted on Instagram a reunion she had with her Frozen co-star, Idina Menzel.

Bell and Menzel, who portray Anna and Elsa, respectively, in the hit Disney film, reunited at the National Women's History Museum's Women Making History Awards. Menzel was on hand to introduce Bell.

"Guess who I found today at the #womenmakinghistoryawards ??? #sisters #elsa #anna HASHTAG I LOVE @idinamenzel," Bell said on Sunday alongside a selfie of the pair.

The pair will be reuniting for Frozen 2, which is set to arrive in theaters on Nov. 27, 2019. "I know the songs, I know the story -- it's very good," Bell said previously about the sequel.

Bell was being honored at the Women Making History Awards on Saturday for her activism alongside Gabrielle Union, Kathy Bates and Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors. The event was centered around building a women's history museum on or near the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

"It would have been a game changer," Bell told The Hollywood Reporter at the event about being able to visit a women's history museum as a child.

"It would have seeped in at an early age, as opposed to having forced me to have complex conversations with the women in my life about the lack of representation I was seeing when I was older.... Seeing a museum like this, where representation is accurate and more balanced, would have been a game changer," she continued.