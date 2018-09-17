Henry Winkler posts selfie with Ron Howard at the Emmys

Director Ron Howard attends the premiere for the film "Solo: A Star Wars Story" in Tokyo on June 12. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Henry Winkler accepts the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series award for "Barry" onstage during the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles Monday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Henry Winkler posted a selfie on Twitter Monday, showing him and his former Happy Days co-star Ron Howard at the Emmy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

"Pals at the Emmys," Winkler captioned the photo, which features him and the Oscar-winning filmmaker dressed in formal wear and smiling.

Howard re-tweeted the picture and added the message: "My friend's win is so deserved and great. ! Bravo @hwinkler4real."

Winkler, 72, won his first Primetime Emmy -- the Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy honor -- for his work in Barry, which recently wrapped its first season.

Happy Days initially aired 1974-84 and has remained popular in re-runs ever since.