Famous birthdays for Sept. 17: Baz Luhrmann, Elvira

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin celebrates after the Capitals defeated the New York Rangers 1-0 in the third game of round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C., on May 4, 2015. Ovechkin turns 33 on September 17. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Baz Luhrmann arrives on the red carpet at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York City on January 28. The director turns 56 on September 17. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

-- The second chief justice of the United States, John Rutledge in 1739

-- Marriott Corp. founder J. Willard Marriott in 1900

-- Former U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Warren Burger in 1907

-- Country music pioneer Hank Williams Sr. in 1923

-- Football Hall of Fame member George Blanda in 1927

-- Actor Roddy McDowall in 1928

-- Race car driver Stirling Moss in 1929 (age 89)

-- Actor David Huddleston in 1930

-- Actor Anne Bancroft in 1931

-- Actor Dorothy Loudon in 1933

-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Maureen Connolly in 1934

-- Author Ken Kesey in 1935

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Orlando Cepeda in 1937 (age 81)

-- Former U.S. Supreme Court Justice David Souter in 1939 (age 79)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Phil Jackson, coach of 11 NBA champions, in 1945 (age 73)

-- Cartoonist Jeff MacNelly in 1947

-- Actor John Ritter in 1948

-- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 1950 (age 68)

-- Spooky movie hostess Elvira, born Cassandra Peterson, in 1951 (age 67)

-- Actor/comedian Rita Rudner in 1953 (age 65)

-- Director Baz Luhrmann in 1962 (age 56)

-- Celebrity chef Joe Bastianich in 1968 (age 50)

-- Designer/television host Nate Berkus in 1971 (age 47)

-- NHL star Alex Ovechkin in 1985 (age 33)

-- Actor Danielle Brooks in 1989 (age 29)

-- Actor Ella Purnell in 1996 (age 22)

-- Actor Daniel Huttlestone in 1999 (age 19)