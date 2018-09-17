Chrissy Teigen (L) and John Legend arrive at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards on January 28. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Chrissy Teigen released a video to show how to pronounce her last name correctly. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Chrissy Teigen has posted on Twitter a video of herself explaining how to correctly pronounce her last name as "Tie-gen."

"I'm tired of living this lie. It's Tie-gen," the model and Lip Sync Battle co-host said in the clip released Sunday before receiving confirmation from her mother.

Teigen further detailed the pronunciation mishap on Twitter, admitting to not correcting people when they would pronounce her name wrong.

"Word! gave up a long time ago. last name is tie-gen not tee-gen," she said in response to a fan.

"I don't correct people, ever. They can call me Janet and I won't. Wrong order? I'll eat it. Taxi going to the wrong airport? I'll change my flight," she continued while responding to another fan.

Teigen will be seen accompanying her husband John Legend to the Emmy Awards Monday where Legend is nominated for his role in NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.

Teigen also posted on Twitter Sunday a video of her leg, which had been bruised after falling down the stairs. She laments in the video of having to attend the Emmys tomorrow with the markings on her leg.