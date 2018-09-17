Eliza Dushku announced on Instagram that she married Peter Palandjian in a ceremony in August. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Actress Eliza Dushku said in an Instagram post that she has married real estate CEO Peter Palandjian.

The 37-year-old Buffy: The Vampire Slayer alum, who announced her engagement on the social media site last year, said Sunday that she and Palandjian, 54, a former pro tennis player, were married on Aug. 18.

The Instagram post included photos from the ceremony as well as shots from the Boston Bike Party, which was held one day before the ceremony.

Dushku captioned the post only with the date, "8.18.18," and a pair of heart emojis.

Palandjian is the CEO of Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation.