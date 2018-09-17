Asia Argento threatens legal action against Rose McGowan

Asia Argento warned Rose McGowan on social media that she might take legal action against the actress for libel. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Asia Argento said on Twitter that she will take legal action against Rose McGowan over a statement the actress previously released about Argento's sexual assault allegations.

"Dear @RoseMcGowan. It is with genuine regret that I am giving you 24 hours to retract and apologise for the horrendous lies made against me in your statement of August 27th," Argento said on Monday.

"If you fail to address this libel I will have no option other than to take immediate legal action," she continued.

McGowan, in August, released a statement detailing how her partner, Rain Dove, handed over text messages to police between Argento and Dove in which Argento admits to having sex with actor Jimmy Bennett.

Dear @RoseMcGowan. It is with genuine regret that I am giving you 24 hours to retract and apologise for the horrendous lies made against me in your statement of August 27th. If you fail to address this libel I will have no option other than to take immediate legal action. — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) September 17, 2018

Argento was accused of sexual assault by Bennett who said in documents obtained by The New York Times that Argento assaulted him when he was 17. The documents also show that Argento arranged to pay Bennett, now 22, $380,000. Argento has denied the allegations and said that the payment was the idea of her late boyfriend, chef Anthony Bourdain, in order to avoid any negative press.

McGowan and Argento were leaders in the #MeToo movement, with both women accusing Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault.

"Its sad to lose a friend connection, but whats even more sad is what happened to Jimmy Bennet[t]," McGowan said in her statement. "There absolutely should be no leeway or tolerance for sexual assault."