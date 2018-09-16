Sarah Hyland celebrates 1-year anniversary with beau Wells Adams

Actress Sarah Hyland attends the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica on January 11. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sarah Hyland attends the 19th annual InStyle and Warner Brothers Golden Globes after-party n Beverly Hills on January 7. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Actress Sarah Hyland and her boyfriend Wells Adams have been dating exactly one year. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland celebrated on Instagram Sunday her 1-year anniversary of dating Wells Adams.

"1 year ago today, You asked to hold my purse when I was dancing. In that moment you took my heart. You then gave me my last first kiss. And in that moment you took my breath away. I love you to Pluto and back @wellsadams *YES PLUTO IS A PLANET. IT WILL ALWAYS BE,*" she captioned a fun beach photo of the pair cuddling.

Adams is smiling and has sunglasses on in the snapshot and Hyland is wearing a bikini top and sticking out her tongue.

The 27-year-old actress brought her 34-year-old boyfriend to her 10-year, high-school reunion in New York in July.Adams was a contestant on Season 12 of The Bachelorette.