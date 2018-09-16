Sarah Hyland celebrates 1-year anniversary with beau Wells Adams

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland celebrated on Instagram Sunday her 1-year anniversary of dating Wells Adams.
"1 year ago today, You asked to hold my purse when I was dancing. In that moment you took my heart. You then gave me my last first kiss. And in that moment you took my breath away. I love you to Pluto and back @wellsadams *YES PLUTO IS A PLANET. IT WILL ALWAYS BE,*" she captioned a fun beach photo of the pair cuddling.
Adams is smiling and has sunglasses on in the snapshot and Hyland is wearing a bikini top and sticking out her tongue.
The 27-year-old actress brought her 34-year-old boyfriend to her 10-year, high-school reunion in New York in July.Adams was a contestant on Season 12 of The Bachelorette.