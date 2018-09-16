Cast members Katie Holmes and Matthew Perry attend the screening of Reelz's "The Kennedy's After Camelot" at the Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills on March 15, 2017. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Friends alum Matthew Perry has returned to Twitter for the first time since March to give fans an update on his health.

"Three months in a hospital bed. Check," he tweeted Friday.

E! News said it is unclear exactly what kept him in bed for so long.

People.com said Sunday Perry is finally heading home after his extended hospital stay, but the magazine offered no other details regarding his condition.

Perry's representative said last month the 49-year-old actor underwent surgery in Los Angeles to repair a gastrointestinal perforation.

"He is grateful for the concern and asks for continued privacy as he heals," his spokesman said at the time.

Perry is also known for his work on The Odd Couple, The West Wing and Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip.