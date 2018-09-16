Carrie Underwood says she suffered three miscarriages in 2017-18

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Pregnant country music star Carrie Underwood said the fall and serious facial injuries she sustained in it were not the only terrible things to happen to her in the last year or so.

"I'd kind of planned that 2017 was, you know, going to be the year that I work on new music, and I have a baby. We got pregnant early 2017, and didn't work out," she said on CBS Sunday Morning.

"It happens. And that was the thing, in the beginning it was like: 'OK, God, we know this is, just wasn't Your timing. And that is all right. We will bounce back and figure our way through it.' And got pregnant again in the spring, and it didn't work out," she said. "Got pregnant again, early 2018. Didn't work out. So, at that point, it was just kind of like, 'OK, like, what's the deal? What is all of this?'"

Underwood said she worked through the pain and one of the results is her new album Cry Pretty.

"Throughout the whole process, you know, I'm writing and, like, literally right after finding out that I would lose a baby, I'd have a writing session, I'd be like: 'Let's go. You know, I can't just sit around thinking about this. Like, I wanna work, I wanna do this,'" she recalled.

The American Idol winner announced last month that she is pregnant with her second child. She and her husband, former NHL player Mike Fisher, also have a 3-year-old son, Isaiah.

Underwood, 35, has said her Cry Pretty 360 concert tour will begin in May, following her new baby's birth. The singer is to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Thursday.