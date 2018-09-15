Famous birthdays for Sept. 15: Prince Harry, Tommy Lee Jones

Britain's Prince Harry arrives at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle for his royal wedding ceremony to Meghan Markle, in Windsor, England, on May 19. He turns 34 on September 15. File Photo by Lauren Hurley/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Those born on this date in history are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

-- Italian explorer Marco Polo in 1254

-- Novelist James Fenimore Cooper in 1789

-- William Howard Taft, 27th president of the United States, in 1857

-- British mystery writer Agatha Christie in 1890

-- Comedian Nipsey Russell in 1918

-- Singer/pianist Bobby Short in 1924

-- Comedian Norm Crosby in 1927 (age 91)

-- Jazz saxophone player Julian "Cannonball" Adderley in 1928

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Gaylord Perry in 1938 (age 80)

-- Football Hall of Fame member/actor Merlin Olsen in 1940

-- Soprano Jessye Norman in 1945 (age 73)

-- Filmmaker Oliver Stone in 1946 (age 72)

-- Actor Tommy Lee Jones in 1946 (age 72)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Dan Marino in 1961 (age 57)

-- Queen Letizia of Spain in 1972 (age 46)

-- Actor Tom Hardy in 1977 (age 41)

-- Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie in 1977 (age 41)

-- Comedian/actor Ben Schwartz in 1981 (age 37)

-- Prince Henry, called "Harry," second son of Britain's Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana, in 1984 (age 34)

-- Actor Chelsea Kane in 1988 (age 30)