Ariana Grande to Mac Miller: 'I'm so sorry I couldn't fix or take your pain away'

Ariana Grande has broken her silence about the death of her late beau Mac Miller. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Pop music star Ariana Grande took to Instagram Friday to express her grief over the death of rapper Mac Miller.

Grande and Miller dated for two years before they split up in May. Miller died Sept. 7 at the age of 26. The cause has not yet been disclosed to the public.

Since Miller's death, Grande posted an uncaptioned photo of him on her Instagram account. She also disabled the "comments" section after some people blamed her for his death.

She broke her silence Friday with another Instagram post. This time, it was a brief video she took while she and Miller were out to dinner. Miller is wearing a sweatshirt that says, "Everything will be OK."

"I adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can't believe you aren't here anymore. i really can't wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i'm so mad, i'm so sad i don't know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i'm so sorry i couldn't fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you're okay now. rest," Grande wrote.

Grande got engaged to comedian Pete Davidson in June.