Famous birthdays for Sept. 14: Andrew Lincoln, Sam Neill

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

-- Russian physiologist Ivan Pavlov in 1849

-- Margaret Sanger, American pioneer in the birth-control movement, in 1879

-- Actor Clayton Moore, serial action star of the 1940s who later played the Lone Ranger on television, in 1914

-- Author and feminist Kate Millett in 1934

-- Actor Walter Koenig in 1936 (age 82)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Larry Brown in 1940 (age 78)

-- Actor Joey Heatherton in 1944 (age 74)

-- Actor Sam Neill in 1947 (age 71)

-- Rock singer Jon "Bowzer" Bauman in 1947 (age 71)

-- Actor Mary Crosby in 1959 (age 59)

-- Actor Faith Ford in 1964 (age 54)

-- Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in 1965 (age 53)

-- Actor Kimberly Williams-Paisley in 1971 (age 47)

-- Actor Andrew Lincoln in 1973 (age 45)

-- Rapper Nas, born Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, in 1973 (age 45)

-- British singer Amy Winehouse in 1983

-- Actor Emma Kenney in 1999 (age 19)