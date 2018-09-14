Famous birthdays for Sept. 14: Andrew Lincoln, Sam Neill

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.
They include:
-- Russian physiologist Ivan Pavlov in 1849
-- Margaret Sanger, American pioneer in the birth-control movement, in 1879
-- Actor Clayton Moore, serial action star of the 1940s who later played the Lone Ranger on television, in 1914
-- Author and feminist Kate Millett in 1934
-- Actor Walter Koenig in 1936 (age 82)
-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Larry Brown in 1940 (age 78)
-- Actor Joey Heatherton in 1944 (age 74)
-- Actor Sam Neill in 1947 (age 71)
-- Rock singer Jon "Bowzer" Bauman in 1947 (age 71)
-- Actor Mary Crosby in 1959 (age 59)
-- Actor Faith Ford in 1964 (age 54)
-- Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in 1965 (age 53)
-- Actor Kimberly Williams-Paisley in 1971 (age 47)
-- Actor Andrew Lincoln in 1973 (age 45)
-- Rapper Nas, born Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, in 1973 (age 45)
-- British singer Amy Winehouse in 1983
-- Actor Emma Kenney in 1999 (age 19)