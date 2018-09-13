Ric Flair has tied the knot with his longtime fiancee, Wendy Barlow. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Professional wrestling icon Ric Flair married his longtime fiancee Wendy Barlow Wednesday during a ceremony in North Florida.

In attendance were WWE stars The Undertaker, Dolph Ziggler -- who walked Barlow down the aisle -- and Flair's daughter, Charlotte Flair, TMZ reported.

Flair and Barlow have been dating for six years. The couple first met during Flair's time competing in WCW. This is Flair's fifth time walking down the aisle.

Flair posted on Twitter Tuesday a photo of himself and Barlow smiling together before the wedding. "The Night Before The Big Day!" he said.

The Night Before The Big Day! pic.twitter.com/NdcnFPMpQ9 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 12, 2018

Flair, 69, made headlines in July when he underwent successful intestinal surgery. The procedure followed the wrestling legend being put on life support in August 2017 before recovering. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer said his near-death experience was due to lifelong alcoholism.