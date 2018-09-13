'Orphan Black' alum Tatiana Maslany to make Broadway debut in 'Network'

Bryan Cranston attends the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

Tatiana Maslany arrives for the premiere of "Destroyer" during the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada on Monday. She will soon be seen in the Broadway play "Network" opposite Bryan Cranston. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Orphan Black actress Tatiana Maslany is to make her Broadway debut in the play Network, opposite Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston.

The show is being directed by Ivo Van Hove. Lee Hall wrote the stage drama, which is based on the classic 1976 movie about television news anchor-man Howard Beale (Peter Finch,) who has an on-air breakdown that translates into ratings gold for his bosses.

Maslany will play Diana Christensen, the programming executive Faye Dunaway portrayed in the movie.

The play is slated to begin performances at the Belasco Theatre on Nov. 10, with opening night set for Dec. 6.

Maslany was at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this week to promote her upcoming movie Destroyer. She co-stars with Nicole Kidman and Sebastian Stan in that project.