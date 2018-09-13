Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama arrive for the memorial service for Senator John McCain at the National Cathedral, in Washington, D.C. on September 1. Photo Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Michelle Obama is planning a series of moderated conversations in arenas throughout the United States to promote her new book "Becoming." File Photo by Kevin Dietsch | License Photo

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Former first lady Michelle Obama is planning a U.S. tour packed with speaking engagements this fall to promote her new memoir Becoming.

The wife of Barack Obama, the 44th president of the United States, talked about her book in a video she posted to her social media accounts Wednesday.

"My memoir called Becoming is coming out Nov. 13 and I can't wait to share it with the world," she said. "This time I've been out of the White House, I've had time to think and reflect for the first time in a long time and I spent some time really thinking about the people and the stories and the experiences that have shaped me and helped me become the person I am today and I am proud of what I've created. I'm proud because it is candid. It is honest. It is totally and utterly me."

Obama's first stop on her tour will be at the United Center in her home town of Chicago on Nov. 13. Live Nation said she will also sit for moderated conversations at arenas in Los Angeles, Boston, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Detroit, Denver, San Jose, Dallas and Washington, D.C.

Ten percent of the proceeds from tickets will be donated to various local charities, schools and community groups in each city on the tour.

Tickets are to go on sale to the general public starting Sept. 21.

"We are honored to be part of these special events with former first lady Michelle Obama," Tara Traub, senior vice president of Live Nation Touring, said in a statement. "Hearing her share her story in person will be a memorable life experience for attendees of the Becoming tour and one that will help encourage people to find their own voice and pursue their dreams for a better future -- for themselves, their families, and their communities."

The Obamas have also been spending their time developing and producing content for Netflix.