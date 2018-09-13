'Little People, Big World' alum Jacob Roloff sets 2019 wedding date

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Isabel Sofia announced via Instagram that she and Jacob Roloff plan to exchange wedding vows on Sept. 7, 2019.

The Roloff family has been the focus of the docu-series Little People, Big World since 2006. The TLC reality show follows parents Matt and Amy and their children -- Zach, Jeremy, Molly and Jacob. Matt, Amy and Zach are diagnosed with dwarfism, and stand between 4'1" and 4'4" tall.

Season 13 of the show wrapped in June. Jacob no longer is a cast member, but he and his fiancée have remained in the public eye by posting YouTube videos from their travels since 2017.

"Focusing on the present moment and recognizing that being engaged only exists for a short time, and soon enough -- ONE YEAR FROM TODAY -- we will finally be married and it will be the best day of our lives. #rockandroloffwedding," Isabel Sofia posted this week, along with a photo of her and Roloff with their faces close together.

The couple got engaged in Iceland in December.