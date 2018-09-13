Eric McCormack gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Actor Eric McCormack (L) is joined by his "Will & Grace" cast mates Megan Mullally, (Eric McCormack), Debra Messing and Sean Hayes and writer James Burrows (L-R) during an unveiling ceremony honoring him with the 2,644th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on September 13, 2018. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Eric McCormack (C) is joined by his wife Janet Holden (R) and their son Finnigan McCormack during an unveiling ceremony honoring him with the 2,644th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on September 13, 2018. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Eric McCormack sits beside his star during an unveiling ceremony honoring him with the 2,644th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Thursday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Will & Grace actor Eric McCormack was honored with the 2,644th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday.

McCormack was honored for his career in television and on Broadway during a ceremony in front of the Eastown apartment complex on Hollywood Boulevard ahead of the premier of Season 10 of Will & Grace, which was revived last year.

During his speech McCormack reflected on his life-long love of acting and thanked his parents, his wife Janet Holden and his son Finnigan McCormack.

He also described gratitude for the opportunity to star as Will Truman in Will & Grace alongside cast mates Megan Mullally, Debra Messing and Sean Hayes who were in attendance.

"The only reason I am really here today is because 20 years ago Max Mutchnick and David Kohan trusted me with the role of a lifetime, NBC trusted me and eventually a whole community -- the LGBTQ community -- trusted me with their story and I'm so grateful for that for the rest of my life," McCormack said. "With that trust came a gift, three gifts actually, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally."

Mutchnick, co-creator of Will & Grace, described McCormack's character as a "better version" of himself, partly due to McCormack's "extraordinary" performances. He also said he didn't believe McCormack didn't receive his due recognition for his work because he portrayed a gay character.

"Eric's work belongs not just in the canon of gay popular culture, but in the canon of popular culture period," he said. "The fact that this gay leading man is played by a straight actor is a testament not only to his skill but to his bravery."

Mutchnick also commended McCormack for inspiring LGBTQ youth through his role on the show.

"By showing up on Thursday nights in our living room and playing a gay man with a stunning amount of integrity, Eric tells our audience that it doesn't just get better, it gets fabulous," he said.

McCormack made his first television appearance in 1987 in an episode of the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. comedy Hangin' In and earned his first series role in the Western Lonesome Dove: The Series from 1994-1996.

He then starred in the original run of Will & Grace from 1998 to 2006 and was nominated for the Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a comedy four times for his role in the show, winning once in 2001.

In addition to starring in the revival of the series, McCormack also stars in the Netflix science fiction series Travelers.

"These stars are about the future, generations to come understanding and appreciating what came before them," McCormack said. "I was born in Canada, I will probably die in Canada, but a little piece of me will always be right here where I always dreamed it would be.