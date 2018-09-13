Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Frankie Grande, the brother of singer Ariana Grande, paid homage to the late Mac Miller on Instagram, thanking the rapper for helping him get sober.

Miller, real name Malcolm James McCormick, died recently at the age of 26. The cause of death has not been disclosed. Miller and Ariana Grande dated for about two years before the pair called it quits in May.

"I am beyond heartbroken over Malcolm's death. He was a good friend and was wonderful to my sister. He was the reason I went to the rehabilitation center where I was detoxed safely from all of the drugs alcohol and medications I was taking, when I couldn't imagine living without them," Frankie said on Wednesday alongside a black and white photo of Miller.

"It was the place where I found the community of support that showed me that living life without drugs was a possibility and I would never have discovered that if it weren't for Malcolm," he continued. "I remember when I would get 30, 60, 90 days clean and Malcom would be there with a gift and a card and words of encouragement... telling me that he knew how hard getting sober is and how impressed he was that I was succeeding."

Frankie then advocated for those suffering from addiction to seek out help.

"Malcom my friend, you will be dearly missed. and I know you will be looking down on me from heaven, proudAF for every day I live my life clean and sober... 453 days and counting... Thank you from the bottom of my heart," Frankie said in conclusion.

Ariana Grande also recently paid tribute to Miller on Instagram, posting a photo of her former boyfriend with no caption.