Famous birthdays for Sept. 12: Benjamin McKenzie, Kelsea Ballerini

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

-- British explorer Henry Hudson in 1575

-- Richard Gatling, inventor of the Gatling gun, in 1818

-- Newspaperman Charles Dudley Warner in 1829

-- Critic H.L. Mencken in 1880

-- French entertainer Maurice Chevalier in 1888

-- Publisher Alfred A. Knopf in 1892

-- French Nobel chemistry prize laureate Irene Joliot-Curie in 1897

-- U.S. Olympic track star Jesse Owens in 1913

-- British actor Ian Holm in 1931 (age 87)

-- American country music singer George Jones in 1931

-- Circus animal trainer Gunther Gebel-Williams in 1934

-- Actor Linda Gray in 1940 (age 78)

-- Singer Maria Muldaur in 1943 (age 75)

-- Author Michael Ondaatje in 1943 (age 75)

-- Singer Barry White in 1944

-- Actor Joe Pantoliano in 1951 (age 67)

-- Actor Peter Scolari in 1955 (age 63)

-- Actor Rachel Ward in 1957 (age 61)

-- Composer Hans Zimmer in 1957 (61)

-- Actor Darren E. Burrows in 1966 (age 52)

-- Musician Ben Folds in 1966 (age 52)

-- Comedian Louis C.K. in 1967 (age 51)

-- Actor Paul Walker in 1973

-- Rapper 2 Chainz, born Tauheed Epps, in 1977 (age 41)

-- Singer Ruben Studdard in 1978 (age 40)

-- Actor Benjamin McKenzie in 1978 (age 40)

-- NBA All-Star Yao Ming in 1980 (age 38)

-- Singer/actor Jennifer Hudson in 1981 (age 37)

-- Singer/actor Emmy Rossum in 1986 (age 32)

-- Country singer Kelsea Ballerini in 1993 (age 25)