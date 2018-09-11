A boy with the name of a 9/11 victim on the back of his shirt arranges a flower at the reflecting pools at the 9/11 Memorial near One World Trade Center at Ground Zero in New York City. Robert Houghes, the victim
on the boy's shirt, was 23 years old. Houghes, a margins clerk at Bank of America, assisted an elderly woman down the stairs from the 83rd floor when the plane hit the tower. He was last seen by co-workers on the bottom floor of the towers before debris started coming down. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
An American flag and a banner are placed at the reflecting pools. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
An American flag is unfurled on the side of the Pentagon at the location of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack in Arlington, Va. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks at the the 17th anniversary memorial service for the 9/11 terrorist attacks, at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial, at the Pentagon, in Arlington, Va. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
A flower is seen on a bench at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Vice President Mike Pence, his wife Karen Pence, Defense Secretary James Mattis (R) and Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force Gen. Paul J. Selva, lay a wreath the the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Family members arrive for the 17th anniversary memorial service for the 9/11 terrorist attacks, at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Flower are seen on a bench at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
A family visits the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Flowers are lain at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Flowers and a wreath left by family members lie by the "Wall of Names" at the Flight 93 National Memorial, on the 17th anniversary of 9/11 in Shanksville, Penns. Flight 93 crashed during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Bells are rung by Flight 93 ambassadors Bill Anders (L) and Sharon Custer as the names of those who died on Flight 93 are read at a ceremony marking the anniversary of 9/11 at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Penn. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
The names of those who died on Flight 93 are read by family members of those who passed at the ceremony. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf stand for a moment of silence for the victims at the ceremony. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Stephen Clark, Superintendent of the Flight 93 National Memorial speaks as President Trump, Melania Trump, and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf look on. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Navy brass plays as President Donald Trump arrives at a ceremony. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Mounted National Park Service police patrol behind bells to be rung during a ceremony marking the anniversary of 9/11 at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Friends and family members walk to the Flight 93 National Memorial following the ceremony. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
A New York firefighter rubs out a name at the reflecting pools at the 9/11 Memorial in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A man in uniform kneels before a photo at the 9/11 ceremony near the reflecting pools. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A man in uniform stands at the reflecting pools at the 9/11 Memorial. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The victims names were read aloud in the ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A man and woman embrace while the victims names are read aloud. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Mourners arrive for the ceremony at the reflecting pools. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
An American flag is held before the 9/11 victims names are read aloud at the 9/11 Memorial. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A woman places a flower at the 9/11 Memorial. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Mourners hold photos at the 9/11 Memorial. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his wife, Sandra Lee, stand for a moment of silence at the 9/11 Memorial. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Rudy Giuliani, who was mayor of New York at the time of the attacks, and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley embrace at the reflecting pools. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A police officer hugs a woman near the Reflecting Pools. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A man in uniform stands at the Reflecting Pools at the 9/11 Memorial near One World Trade Center. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A man in uniform walks by a wreath of flowers at the Reflecting Pools. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A man and woman walk near the Reflecting Pools holding an American Flag. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Mourners gather at the Reflecting Pools. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo