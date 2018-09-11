Kaley Cuoco arrives for the the 23rd annual SAG Awards on January 29, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jimmy Fallon and other celebrities, including Kaley Cuoco, commented on the 17th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on social media. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- A number of celebrities including Jimmy Fallon and Kaley Cuoco have paid tribute Tuesday to the nealy 3,000 victims that were killed 17 years ago during the Sept. 11 attacks.

"17 years ago .. #neverforget In memory of all the lives lost that day 9/11," Cuoco, a star on The Big Bang Theory said on Instagram alongside a photo of the Twin Towers.

Fallon, who films The Tonight Show in New York City, paid homage to his hometown.

"I love you New York City," the late night host said on Twitter.

Other celebrities who commented on the Sept. 11 attacks included Arnold Schwarzenegger, Shannen Doherty and Ice-T.

"We will never forget the lives lost, the families left behind, the first responders' sacrifices. They tried to bring us to our knees, but in every brave soul who charged into the unknown, in every American who stood together, we rose up & showed what makes us great. #NeverForget," Schwarzenegger said on Twitter.

"It's far to easy for the impact to lessen as life goes on but on this day, almost 3000 people lost their lives. Too many to count still struggle with the aftermath. From the rescue teams who face health issues, to people who are still grieving for loved ones. For them, we must #neverforget," Doherty said on Instagram alongside a photo of two lights reaching the top of the New York skyline to represent the Twin Towers.

"We also need to remember how in the face of such terror, this country and it's beautiful citizens rallied around each other. The love, the humanity, the courage. Never forget that. God Bless America and all her inhabitants 9/11," she continued.

"It's 9/11... I actually saw the Towers fall from my apartment window that morning.... Respect to all the victims and people who lost loved ones..." Ice-T said on Twitter.

