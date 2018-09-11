Sia has celebrated on social media being sober for eight years. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Sia celebrated eight years of sobriety Tuesday on Twitter by posting a motivational message.

"Eight years sober today. I love you, keep going. You can do it," the singer, known for hiding her face said.

Sia briefly touched on her struggles with alcohol and drugs while appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2016 while taking part in a segment of Carpool Karaoke.

"I was a singer already for like 10 or 11 years, to mediocre success, and I was an alcoholic and a drug addict and I sobered up and decided I didn't want to be an artist anymore because I was starting to get a little bit famous and it was destabilizing in some way," she said to Corden when asked to elaborate on why she likes to maintain her privacy.

Eight years sober today.

I love you, keep going.

You can do it. — sia (@Sia) September 11, 2018

Sia, while speaking with Billboard in 2013, mentioned that she was once in a dark place where she was addicted to Vicodin and Oxycodone.

"All I wanted to do was write for pop stars. For one reason or another it never happened for me," she said. "Then I got seriously addicted to Vicodin and Oxycodone, and I was always a drinker, but I didn't know I was an alcoholic. I was really unhappy being an artist and I was getting sicker and sicker."

Sia's health improved afterwards following a misdiagnosis and after receiving treatment for hyperthyroid disease.

Sia is set to release a new album alongside artists Diplo and Labrinth under the group name LSD.