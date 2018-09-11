Cardi B arrives on the red carpet at the 35th annual MTV Video Music Awards on August 20. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

Nicki Minaj has addressed her scuffle with Cardi B saying she was "humiliated." File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Nicki Minaj has commented on her recent altercation with Cardi B whichtook place at a New York Fashion Week party.

Minaj shared her thoughts on the scuffle, which involved Cardi B throwing her shoe at Minaj, on her Beats 1 radio show titled Queen Monday with the rapper explaining that the fight was embarrassing.

"The other night, I was a part of something so mortifying and so humiliating to go through in front of a bunch of upper echelon people," Minaj said about the public incident happening in front of the New York Fashion Week crowd.

Minaj then said that she did not say anything about Cardi B's newborn child Kulture Kiari Cephus whom she shares with Migos member Offset. Cardi B, following the altercation, had said that she went after Minaj due to comments she made about her daughter.

"I want to say that I would never discuss anyone's child," Minaj said. "It's so sad that for someone to pin that on me because I'm the bad guy and they know people would believe them so let me go on record having said I would never talk about anyone's child or parenting."

"I was mortified. I was in a [Zadig +] Voltaire gown, OK, and I could not believe how humiliated it all felt -- how we made ourselves look," she continued.

Minaj also released on Monday a music video for "Barbie Dreams" which appears on her recently released fourth studio album, also titled Queen.

The video features Minaj interacting with puppets as she raps playfully about fellow rappers Drake, ex-boyfriend Meek Mill, 50 Cent and others and how they perform in bed.