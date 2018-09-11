Nick Carter (L) and the Backstreet Boys attend Macy's Passport Presents: Glamorama on September 12, 2013. File Photo by Alex Gallardo/UPI | License Photo

Nick Carter (L) and the Backstreet Boys attend the Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nick Carter asked for peace after Lauren Kitt lost their unborn baby girl. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Nick Carter said he is "heart broken" in the wake of his wife's miscarriage.

The 38-year-old singer asked for peace in a tweet Monday after Lauren Kitt lost their unborn baby girl.

"God give us peace during this time. I really was looking forward to meeting her after 3 months. I'm heart broken," he wrote.

The Backstreet Boys singer later confirmed he and Kitt were expecting another daughter. The couple are parents to 2-year-old daughter Odin Reign.

"It was a little sister for Odin..." Carter said.

Carter, who is on a solo tour of South America and Mexico, initially said he wouldn't perform that evening in Lima, Peru, but changed his mind prior to the show.

"This will be hard, but for the love of my fans here in Lima I'll be on the stage tonight," he wrote.

Carter and Kitt married in 2014 and announced Kitt's first pregnancy during Carter's time on Dancing with the Stars the next year. The couple said at the time that Kitt had previously had a miscarriage.

"It has been our dream to have a family together and we cannot wait to welcome our first child into the world," Carter said.

Carter came to fame with the Backstreet Boys, who are gearing up to release their ninth studio album. He released his third solo album, All American, in November 2015.