Famous birthdays for Sept. 11: Taraji P. Henson, Scott Peterson

Taraji P. Henson arrives on the red carpet at the 2018 amfAR Gala New York at Cipriani Wall Street on February 7 in New York City. The actor turns 48 on September 11. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

-- Short story writer O. Henry (William Sydney Porter) in 1862

-- British author D.H. Lawrence in 1885

-- Jimmie Davis, former Louisiana governor and songwriter ("You Are My Sunshine") in 1899

-- College Football Hall of Fame Coach Paul "Bear" Bryant in 1913

-- Former Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos in 1917

-- Pro Football Hall of Fame Coach Tom Landry in 1924

-- Former U.S. Sen. Daniel Akaka, D-Hawaii in 1924

-- Russian cosmonaut Gherman Titov, the second man in space, in 1935

-- Filmmaker Brian De Palma in 1940 (age 78)

-- Entertainer Lola Falana in 1942 (age 76)

-- Musician Mickey Hart (Grateful Dead) in 1943 (age 75)

-- Guitarist Leo Kottke in 1945 (age 73)

-- Actor Amy Madigan in 1950 (age 68)

-- Actor Scott Patterson in 1958 (age 60)

-- Actor Virginia Madsen in 1961 (age 57)

-- Actor Kristy McNichol in 1962 (age 56)

-- Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in 1965 (age 53)

-- Singer Moby, born Richard Hall, in 1965 (age 53)

-- Actor/singer Harry Connick Jr. in 1967 (age 51)

-- Actor Taraji P. Henson in 1970 (age 48)

-- Rapper Ludacris, born Christopher Brian Bridges, in 1977 (age 41)

-- Actor Tyler Hoechlin in 1987 (age 31)

-- Actor Michael J. Willett in 1989 (age 29)