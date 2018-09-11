David Henrie arrested at airport for possession of a loaded gun

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Former Wizards of Waverly Place star David Henrie was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport for being in possession of a loaded firearm.

Henrie was arrested Monday after TSA officers discovered the firearm while going through his luggage at Terminal 2, an LAX public information officer confirmed to Variety.

The actor was taken to LAPD Pacific Division Jail where he has since been released with a future court date scheduled.

Henrie, who starred on Disney Channel's Wizards of Waverly Place opposite Selena Gomez, apologized on Twitter for the incident.

"I take responibility for the situation at LAX today. I unintentionally brought my legally owned gun which is registered in my name to the airport. I am so sorry for any trouble it caused, but I am appreciative of TSA's efforts in implementing the safety laws that are in place to protect our beautiful country. More than anything I am humiliated and embarrassed that this even happened," Henrie said.

"But am thankful to the TSA, LAPD, and all involved today for their kindness and their professionalism during this process," he continued.

The Twitter account for the Los Angeles Airport Peace Officers responded to Henrie's apology.

"It's unfortunate you had to meet our officers under these circumstances but we appreciate your professionalism and thanking the police officers for doing their jobs not something we hear a lot of lately. Safe travels & God Bless," they said.

@DavidHenrie it’s unfortunate you had to meet our officers under these circumstances but we appreciate your professionalism and thanking the police officers for doing their jobs not something we hear a lot of lately. Safe travels & God Bless. — LAXPD UNION (LAAPOA) (@AirportPoliceLA) September 10, 2018

Henrie recently made headlines when he announced that he is expecting his first child with wife Maria Cahill.