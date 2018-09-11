Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Brandon Jenner and Leah Jenner are calling it quits after six years of marriage.

The 37-year-old musician and 35-year-old singer said in a joint statement Monday that they have "lovingly" separated after 14 years as a couple. The pair grew up together in Malibu, Calif.

"After celebrating fourteen beautiful years together, we have lovingly come to the decision to end the romantic aspect of our relationship," Brandon and Leah wrote on Instagram.

"We are deeply proud of the life we've cultivated together and are truly grateful for the bond of friendship we hold and cherish today. It is stronger than ever," the pair said.

Brandon and Leah said they remain "a loving family" and focused on their 3-year-old daughter, Eva James.

"Even though we have chosen to separate as a couple, we still love one another very, very much and remain a major part of each other's lives -- as best friends, family and loving parents to our daughter," the pair said.

"There has been no lying or cheating or fighting that prompted this change, just an expansion of our individual evolution which has inspired us to support each other in a new way. We are still, very much, a loving family and bonded by a deep connection that is rooted in love," they added.

Leah had posted a smiling photo of Brandon on Saturday.

The best Dada ever," she wrote, adding a heart symbol.

Brandon, the son of television personality and former Olympic athlete Caitlyn Jenner, and Leah, the daughter of Eagles guitarist Don Felder, married in May 2012 in Hawaii. The pair performed together as the indie pop duo Brandon & Leah.