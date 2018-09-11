Ryan Guzman (L) and Jennifer Lopez attend the Golden Globe Awards on January 11, 2015. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Ryan Guzman is having a baby with girlfriend Chrysti Ane. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- 9-1-1 star Ryan Guzman is going to be a dad.

The 30-year-old actor announced in an Instagram post Monday that he's having a baby with girlfriend Chrysti Ane.

Guzman posted a photo of himself and Chrysti sharing a moment outdoors. The expectant mom showed off her baby bump in a formfitting black dress.

"2018 has been a year of unexpected surprises. New jobs, new lives, and new love. Each one getting better than the next," Guzman wrote.

"As the year rounds the corner to its end, we both believed it couldn't get any better. We were wrong!" he said. "The newest/best surprise has yet to arrive but is on it's way. To living our BEST lives! #DaddyAndMommy #Mateo Or #Genevieve."

Chrysti, an actress and fitness model, showed the changes to her body in a video on her own account.

"I have still been keeping up at the gym and I have a few abs left at #5Months," the actress said.

"It's been a bit difficult for me to watch my body changing, but as soon as I put into perspective that I'm creating a little angel with the love of my life it makes everything so worth it," she added.

Guzman will play firefighter Eddie Diaz in 9-1-1, which returns for a second season Sept. 23 on Fox. He is also known for portraying Carlos Gutierrez on Heroes Reborn and Ryan Mills on Notorious.