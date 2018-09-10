DJ Khaled, Jimmy Kimmel headline political fundraiser hosted by LA Mayor

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti arrives on the red carpet for the 89th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on February 26, 2017. Garcetti will host a political fundraiser on Sep. 25 that will be headlined by DJ Khaled and Jimmy Kimmel. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks onstage during the 68th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 18, 2016. He will headline a political fundraiser for Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Sep. 25. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

DJ Khaled, winner of Hip Hop Song of the Year award for 'Wild Thoughts,' appears backstage during the iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, California on March 11. He will headline a political fundraiser for Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Sep. 25. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- DJ Khaled and Jimmy Kimmel will perform at a fundraiser hosted by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to elect more Democrats during this year's midterm elections.

"This is going to be a weird party," Kimmel said on Twitter.

Kimmel will emcee the fundraiser and Khaled will provide the music at Garcetti's Sep. 25 event, which aims to raise $1 million -- $100,000 for races in 10 states -- in one night.

Those 10 states include California, Iowa, Nevada, New Hampshire, Michigan, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The event is organized by the Democratic Victory Midterm Fund, a SuperPAC affiliated with Garcetti that seeks to elect more Democrats to Congress in races that are overlooked by the national party.

"I saw, among other things, the right wing in this country was pouring years of money and organizing and assistance into local and state parties and elections, and Democrats weren't," Garcetti told Variety. "We kind of woke up one day, not only with the White House not in our hands, but wondering why both houses of Congress, gubernatorial seats, and state legislatures suddenly weren't in Democratic hands, in a country where more Americans voted for Democrats than they do for Republicans."