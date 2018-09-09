Janel Parrish and Chris Long tie the knot in Hawaii

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Pretty Little Liars actress Janel Parrish married Chris Long in Waikane, Hawaii Saturday.

"We feel so lucky we found each other in this crazy world," Parrish said in a statement to UsMagazine.com. "Marrying my dream man in my home of Hawaii surrounded by family and friends was a dream."

Among the guests at the ceremony were Brendan Robinson, Marlene King, Logan Browning and Natalia Ramos.

The couple announced their engagement in October.

Parrish posted an outdoor photo of her kissing Long on Saturday.

"Rehearsal dinner photo. But today...I married him. loving my husband so much @c_long," she captioned the image.