Famous birthdays for Sept. 9: Michelle Williams, Hugh Grant

Michelle Williams arrives on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" in New York City on May 7. The actor turns 38 on September 9. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

-- The Cardinal-duc de Richelieu, French statesman/Roman Catholic cardinal, in 1585

-- British Capt. William Bligh, of the HMS Bounty, in 1754

-- Russian author Leo Tolstoy in 1828

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Frank Chance in 1876

-- Kentucky Fried Chicken founder Harland Sanders in 1890

-- Rhythm and blues singer Otis Redding in 1941

-- Football Hall of Fame member Joe Theismann in 1949 (age 69)

-- Actor Tom Wopat in 1951 (age 67)

-- Actor Angela Cartwright in 1952 (age 66)

-- Actor Hugh Grant in 1960 (age 58)

-- Actor Constance Marie in 1965 (age 53)

-- Actor Adam Sandler in 1966 (age 52)

-- Actor Rachel Hunter in 1969 (age 49)

-- Actor Henry Thomas (E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial) in 1971 (age 47)

-- Actor Eric Stonestreet in 1971 (age 47)

-- Actor Goran Visnjic in 1972 (age 46)

-- Singer Michael Buble in 1975 (age 43)

-- Rapper Soulja Slim in 1977

-- Actor Michelle Williams in 1980 (age 38)

-- Actor Timothy Granaderos in 1986 (age 32)

-- Singer Hunter Hayes in 1991 (age 27)

-- Actor Kelsey Chow in 1991 (age 27)