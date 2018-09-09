Denise Richards marries Aaron Phypers in Malibu

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards has married Aaron Phypers on a Malibu beach after about a year of dating.

E! News said Rebecca Romijn, Jerry O'Connell, Lisa Vanderpump and Camille Grammer were among the guests at Saturday's wedding ceremony.

Richards wore a white, strapless gown, embroidered with flowers. It was designed by Mark Zunino.

Phypers wore dark jeans and a white button-down shirt.

"Denise and Aaron just want a small group of people to be at the wedding, really just their inner circle," a source told People.com after the couple's engagement was confirmed last week. "They've both done this before and this time just want to exchange vows in front of the people who are most important."

Phypers was previously married to Desperate Housewives actress Nicollette Sheridan.

Richards shares two daughters with her ex-husband, Anger Management actor Charlie Sheen. Richards adopted a third daughter after her split from Sheen.