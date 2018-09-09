Barbara Eden pays tribute to late 'I Dream of Jeannie' co-star Bill Daily

Cast members from "The Bob Newhart Show" and "Newhart" -- Peter Bonerz, Marcia Wallace, Suzanne Pleshette, Bob Newhart, Tom Poston, Bill Daily and Jack Riley -- appear backstage at the TV Land Awards on March 13, 2005. File Photo by John Hayes/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Barbara Eden took to Twitter this weekend to pay tribute to Bill Daily, the late actor who co-starred with her in the sitcom I Dream of Jeannie.

"Our favorite zany astronaut, Bill Daily has passed. Billy was wonderful to work with. He was a funny, sweet man that kept us all on our toes. I'm so thankful to have known and worked with that rascal. Until we meet again Billy, xo -B #RIPBillDaily," Eden tweeted Saturday.

Eden, now 87, played a magical genie, while Daily and Larry Hagman portrayed astronauts on the TV show, which initially ran 1965-70 and has remained popular in re-runs for years.

Daily died Sept. 4, his family confirmed Friday. He was 91. Hagman died in 2012 at the age of 81.