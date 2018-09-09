Mac Miller arrives for the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles on September 6, 2012. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Singer Ariana Grande posted a photo of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller on Instagram Saturday, a day after the rapper died at the age of 26. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Pop singer Ariana Grande posted a photo of her late, former boyfriend -- rapper Mac Miller -- on her Instagram account this weekend.

No message accompanied the image, which shows Miller sitting on the ground outside and looking up at the camera.

The post has gotten more than 8 million "likes" since it was shared Saturday, the day after Miller died at the age of 26.

Grande, 25, disabled the "comments" section of her account in the hours after his death because some users were blaming her for his passing.

The couple broke up in May after dating for about two years. Grande said at the time Miller's substance abuse was one the reasons it didn't work out between them.

She has since gotten engaged to comedian Pete Davidson.