Rapper Mac Miller remembered as a 'hugely gifted and inspiring artist'

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Rapper Mac Miller, who died Friday at the age of 26, is being mourned online by those who admired him.

The artist was at his California home when a friend called 911, saying Miller was in cardiac arrest.

The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

He and singer Ariana Grande ended their two-year romance in May, in part, she said, because Miller had substance abuse problems. Grande has since gotten engaged to comedian Pete Davidson.

People.com said Grande has not publicly spoken about Miller's death, but she disabled the comments option on her Instagram account after some users blamed her for Miller dying.

His family confirmed in a statement the news of his death.

"Malcolm McCormick, known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26," they said. "He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers. Please respect our privacy. There are no further details as to the cause of his death at this time."

His fellow celebrities took to social media to express their grief.

"I dont know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew. Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him," Chance the Rapper tweeted.

"Unreal. So sad. RIP Mac Miller," singer Shawn Mendes said in a post.

"I never met Mac Miller but was a fan of his spirit. Seeing this tweet and then listening to this song today is heart breaking. Its so sad," comedian James Corden wrote.

"im at a loss for words. we lost an inspiration to fans and many musicians. youre a musical icon forever. Rest in Peace Mac Miller," recording artist Noah Cyrus said.

"Long Live Mac Miller, Rest In Peace We Love You," actor and musician Jaden Smith tweeted.

"This hurts my heart man RIP bro @MacMiller," said rapper Khalid.

"All of us at Warner Bros. Records are deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic news of Mac Miller's untimely passing. Mac was a hugely gifted and inspiring artist, with a pioneering spirit and a sense of humor that touched everyone he met," Tom Corson, co-chairman and chief operating officer of Warner Bros. Records, said in a statement on Twitter. "Mac's death is a devastating loss and cuts short a life and a talent of huge potential, where the possibilities felt limitless. We join all of his fans across the globe in extending our thoughts and prayers to his family and friends."