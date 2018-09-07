Troye Sivan attends the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Troye Sivan is weighing in on friend and fellow pop star Taylor Swift.

The 23-year-old Australian singer and actor said on Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live that Swift is more "generous" and "sweet" than people might think.

"I have had nothing but unbelievably positive interactions with her," he told host Andy Cohen. "She's extraordinarily generous and giving and sweet and talented, and I just have infinite respect for her."

Sivan performed his song "My My My!" with Swift at a show on her Reputation tour in Los Angeles in May.

"Everything about it was so crazy. I literally thought I was going to faint at one point," Sivan recalled. "I sort of just looked down and the crowd just never ended. It really threw me."

"It was just so much more than I'd ever done before. It was nuts. I felt, like, really woozy and faint," he added. "I sort of managed to gather myself ... It was a really, really surreal night."

Sivan further discussed the performance on Thursday's episode of The Late Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

"I started to feel really faint in the moment. I was like, 'Oh my God, I'm going to fall over and pass out in front of all these people,'" the star said.

"I kind of just decided, 'Okay, I'm going to look to the person who's on stage with me and calm myself down by looking at a person up close rather than this mass of people.' I looked at her and was like, 'Oh my God, that's Taylor Swift!'" he recalled.

Sivan released his second studio album, Bloom, last week. He will also star in the new movie Boy Erased, which will screen Saturday at the Toronto International Film Festival.