Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Chip Gaines smiles down at his youngest son in a cute new photo.

The 43-year-old television personality's wife, Joanna Gaines, captured the sweet moment between Chip and 3-month-old Crew this week.

The picture shows Chip doting on Crew during a doctor's visit. Joanna said in the caption they were getting an update on their baby boy's weight.

"Weigh in day at the doctor... @chipgaines always seems to make things better," she wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Chip and Joanna took Crew to his first Baylor University football game in Waco, Texas, last week. The couple graduated from the university in 1998 and 2001, respectively, although they didn't meet in school.

"#gameday," Chip captioned a family photo at the game.

"First game day for baby Crew #sicem," Joanna added on her own account.

Joanna gave birth to Crew in June after announcing her pregnancy in January. She is parent to four other children, 13-year-old son Drake, 12-year-old son Duke, 12-year-old daughter Ella and 8-year-old daughter Emmie, with Chip.

Chip and Joanna came to fame on the HGTV series Fixer Upper, which ended in April after a five-season run.