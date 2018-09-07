Dolly Parton holds her Tex Ritter award backstage at the 51st annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 3, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A number of Hollywood stars including Dolly Parton, Mark Wahlberg and Sylvester Stallone have paid their respects on social media to Burt Reynolds following the film icon's death.

Reynolds died Thursday at the age of 82 at Jupiter Medical Center in Florida, his manager Erik Kritzer confirmed.

One of the biggest movie stars of the 1970s and '80s, Reynolds had been dealing with multiple health issues in recent years, including spending time in intensive care in 2013 for flu symptoms.

The film legend was best known for his roles in hit films, Smokey and the Bandit and Deliverance, among others.

"Oh how sad I am today along with Burt's millions of fans around the world as we mourn one of our favorite leading men," Parton said on Instagram alongside a photo of herself with Reynolds from the film The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. "I know we will always remember his funny laugh, that mischievous sparkle in his eyes, and his quirky sense of humor. You will always be my favorite sheriff, rest in peace my little buddy and I will always love you," she continued.

"Rest in peace to a legend and a friend. #BurtReynolds," Wahlberg said on Twitter next to a photo of himself and Reynolds from the film Boogie Nights which earned the late actor an Academy Awards nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

"A sad day, my friend BURT REYNOLDS Has passed away. I remember him back in 1979, he always reminded me that I should've cast him as Colonel Trautman in First Blood , I said that's impossible, because you're too expensive and too famous, and probably tougher than Rambo ! He laughed," Stallone said about Reynolds on Instagram next to a photo taken of their time together on the film Driven. "He had a great sense of humor and I enjoyed his company so much... RIP Buddy," Stallone continued.

Other celebrities who paid homage to Reynolds include Arnold Schwarzenegger, Wesley Snipes, Reba McEntire, Ariel Winter and Sally Field.

"Burt Reynolds was one of my heroes. He was a trailblazer. He showed the way to transition from being an athlete to being the highest paid actor, and he always inspired me. He also had a great sense of humor - check out his Tonight Show clips. My thoughts are with his family," Schwarzenegger said on Twitter.

"I will never forget our dinners,laughs & gems you dropped. Meeting you was one of the greater joys of my adult life & artistic career. You were the 'Man' then, now & forever in my book. 10-4 Bandit ,you've got nothing but open road now - love, WS. the Student," Snipes said on Twitter, alongside a photo of Reynolds.

"My good friend has started a new journey. Rest in my peace my friend. I'll never forget the wonderful times we spent together," McEntire said on Twitter alongside a photo of herself standing with Reynolds in the film The Man From Left Field.

"The world lost a legend today. Not only on screen, but also in life. Burt Reynolds was an incredible man to everyone he encountered, and I am deeply grateful that I got to spend time with him in the way that I did," Winter said on Instagram next to a collection of photos of herself and Reynolds from the film The Last Movie Star.

"They don't make them like him anymore- he truly was the last movie star. Burt was a kind, loving soul that could brighten your day with just a smile, and always cared to make sure he asked how your day was going or just cheer you up with a charming compliment. While today is a sad day, Burt lived an incredibly full life and while he's no longer here physically, he is always in our hearts and minds. Will love and miss you always Burt," Winter continued.

The Last Movie Star, one of Reynolds' last films he starred in, featured Reynolds as an aging movie star as he reflected on his career.

Field, meanwhile, who was in a relationship with Reynolds for five years, released a statement honoring him to E! News. "There are times in your life that are so indelible, they never fade away. They stay alive, even forty years later," she said. "My years with Burt never leave my mind. He will be in my history and my heart, for as long as I live. Rest, Buddy."

Reynolds had previously said in 2015 that Field was the love of his life. "I miss her terribly," he said. "Even now, it's hard on me. I don't know why I was so stupid. Men are like that, you know. You find the perfect person, and then you do everything you can to screw it up."