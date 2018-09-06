Entertainment News Film icon Burt Reynolds dead at 82 By Wade Sheridan and Danielle Haynes ( )

Dinah Shore (R) welcomes Burt Reynolds on her show during a taping session on January 18, 1978. UPI File Photo | License Photo Reynolds shaved off half of his mustache during an appearance on "The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson" on September 25, 1978 on a dare from Steve Martin. UPI File Photo | License Photo Reynolds (R) gives Barbara Mandrell a hug as they wait to be photographed after they were named Favorite All Around Male and Female Entertainers at the Ninth Annual People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, on March 18, 1983. Reynolds was also named the Favorite Motion Picture actor during the live CBS telecast. File Photo by Glenn Waggner/UPI | License Photo "Boogie Nights" stars from left to right, Julianne Moore, Reynolds and Mark Wahlberg pose during the film's premiere on October 15, 1997 in Hollywood, Calif. Moore plays Amber Waves, Reynolds plays Jack Horner and Wahlberg plays Eddie Adams/Dirk Diggler in the film. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo Reynolds and actress Julie Christie pose at the 63rd annual New York Film Critics award ceremonies on January 4, 1998 in New York City. Reynolds won best supporting actor award for his film "Boogie Nights" and Christie best actress for her film "Afterglow." File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo Reynolds (R) and his longtime companion Pam Seals arrive at the 55th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 18, 1998 in Beverly Hills, Calif. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo Reynolds poses with his trophy after winning Best Supporting Actor for "Boogie Nights" at the 55th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. on January 18, 1998. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo Reynolds was nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Oscar on February 10, 1998 for his performance in "Boogie Nights" for the 70th Academy Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo Burt Reynolds poses on his way into the Toronto International Film Festival screening of "Beautiful" at the Elgin Theater on September 11, 2000 in Toronto, Canada. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo Reynolds waves to crowds in New York's Times Square during a TV appearance to promote his TV movie, "Johnson's County War" on August 19, 2002 in New York City. File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo Reynolds, who played Coach Nate Scarborough in "The Longest Yard," arrives with his son Quinton at the film's premiere in Los Angeles on May 19, 2005. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo Cast members from left to right, Adam Sandler, Reynolds and Chris Rock arrive for the premiere of "The Longest Yard" in Los Angeles on May 19, 2005. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo Reynolds, who plays Jefferson Davis 'Boss' Hogg in "The Dukes of Hazzard," arrives for the film's premiere in Los Angeles on July 28, 2005. The film, based on the popular 1970's television series about the adventures of "good old boy" cousins opened in the U.S. on July 29, 2005. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo From left to right, Robert De Niro, Reynolds and Chevy Chase arrive on the red carpet at the "Dog Years" premiere during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival on April 22, 2017 in New York City. The film was later renamed "The Last Movie Star." Reynolds plays Vic Edwards and Chase plays Sonny. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo 0 of 0

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Hollywood legend Burt Reynolds, known for hit films Smokey and the Bandit and Deliverance, died Thursday, his manager said. He was 82. Reynolds died at Jupiter Medical Center in Florida, his manager Erik Kritzer confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter and Variety.

The actor had been dealing with multiple health issues in recent years, including spending time in intensive care in 2013 for flu symptoms, People magazine reported.

Though Reynolds was one of the biggest movie stars of the 1970s and 80s, he didn't grow up aspiring to be on the big screen. Born in Lansing, Mich., in 1936, his family moved to Florida in 1946, where he later attended Florida State University on a football scholarship.

An injury ruined Reynolds' professional football aspirations and a drama class at Palm Beach Junior College set him on the path to acting.

After stints on television shows like Gunsmoke and Flipper, the actor had his first movie hit in 1972's Deliverance before perhaps his most iconic role as Bandit in the Smokey and the Bandit film series. It was in that series where he met Sally Field, with whom he had a relationship for five years.

In 2015, Reynolds told Vanity Fair that Field was the "love of my life."

"I miss her terribly," he said. "Even now, it's hard on me. I don't know why I was so stupid. Men are like that, you know. You find the perfect person, and then you do everything you can to screw it up."

Reynolds' film career slowed down in the late 1980s, but a return to TV in Evening Shade won the actor a Primetime Emmy award in 1991 for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

After financial troubles during the 1990s, Reynolds' film career was revitalized with role in critical hits Boogie Nights and Mystery, Alaska.

At the time of his death, Quentin Tarantino was finishing up Reynolds' final movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. One of his last movies, The Last Movie Star, co-starring Ariel Winter and Chevy Chase, closely echoed his own life -- the story of a Hollywood icon who moved from college football to working as a stuntman before becoming a leading movie star.

Reynolds is survived by his son, Quinton Reynolds, whom he shared with ex-wife Lonnie Anderson.