Will Smith has 'Fresh Prince' reunion with Alfonso Ribeiro

Alfonso Ribeiro (L) and his wife Angela Unkrich attend the premiere of "Focus" on February 24, 2015. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

(L) Will Smith posted on social media photo of himself posing with Alfonso Ribeiro. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Will Smith enjoyed a day out with his former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-star Alfonso Ribeiro, posting on Instagram a selfie the pair took together.

"One of my favorite people on this Whole Damn Rock!! @therealalfonsoribeiro," Smith captioned the image on Tuesda. It shows the actor smiling and pointing to Ribeiro. Smith and Ribeiro are seen outside wearing hats.

Ribeiro also posted the same image on Instagram, writing, "Had a great time this morning playing with my boy @willsmith."

Smith and Ribeiro starred as cousins Will and Carlton Banks, respectively, on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which aired for six seasons from 1990 to 1996.

Smith and Ribeiro last reunited with the cast of the sitcom including Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Daphne Maxwell Reid and Joseph Marcell in March 2017.