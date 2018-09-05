WWE announces new season of Mixed Match Challenge

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- WWE announced a second season of its Facebook Watch series, Mixed Match Challenge, which features male and female superstars from Raw and Smackdown teaming up together.

The 14-episode second season will begin on Sept. 18 at 10 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch with a special pre-show planned for 9:50 p.m. ET.

The Mixed Match Challenge will consist of a Tag Team tournament where each male and female team will be able to compete against each other.

WWE also announced the new team roster, which includes returning favorites and new pairings.

Returning is the team of The Miz and Asuka, which won the inaugural Mixed Match Challenge, along with Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss, Rusev and Lana, and Jimmy Uso and Naomi.

New teams include Finn Balor and Bayley, Bobby Lashley and Sasha Banks, Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox, Kevin Owens and Natalya, R-Truth and Carmella, and the formidable pairing of WWE Champion AJ Styles with Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.