Sharon Osbourne says she's 'very sad' about son Jack's divorce

Lisa Stelly, Jack Osbourne, Nancy Davis, Kelly Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne, left to right, attend the Race to Erase MS gala on April 3, 2013. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jack Osbourne, Lisa Stelly, Kelly Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne, left to right, attend the Race to Erase MS gala on April 24, 2015. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sharon Osbourne (R), pictured with Ozzy Osbourne, Lisa Stelly and Jack Osbourne, left to right, spoke out Tuesday following Jack's separation from Lisa. File Photo by Jonathan Alcorn/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Sharon Osbourne says she's "very, very sad" about son Jack Osbourne's impending divorce.

The 65-year-old television personality spoke out on Tuesday's episode of The Howard Stern Show following Jack's separation from wife Lisa Stelly after more than five years of marriage.

"I'm sad. I'm very, very sad," Sharon told host Howard Stern. "She's a good girl. And the thing is, it just didn't work. They love each other, they can't live with each other."

Stelly filed for divorce from Jack in May, just three months after welcoming her third child, daughter Minnie Theodora, with the 32-year-old television personality. The pair confirmed their split in a joint statement on Instagram.

"So, first and foremost, we absolutely still love each other. Our family is the most important thing in our ives, and we tried everything we could for many years to make this work," the pair said.

"What's best for our family right now is that we separate lovingly, and remain best friends who are committed to raising our children together," they added. "We had 7 beautiful years of being a couple."

Jack and Stelly are parents to Minnie and two other daughters, 3-year-old Andy and 6-year-old Pearl. Jack is the son of Sharon and Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, and brother to Kelly Osbourne and Aimee Osbourne.