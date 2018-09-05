Nick Jonas (R) and Priyanka Chopra attend the U.S. Open tennis championships on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra stepped out with the singer's brother Joe Jonas and his fiancée, Sophie Turner, Tuesday in New York.

The 25-year-old singer and 36-year-old actress enjoyed a double date with Joe, 29, and Turner, 22, at the U.S. Open tennis championships at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Nick and Chopra were all smiles as they cozied up and watched the matches. The couple were also accompanied by the Quantico star's mom, Madhu Chopra.

"It's a #famjam at the #usopen @nickjonas @sophiet @joejonas @madhumalati," Chopra captioned a pair of group photos with Joe, Turner and her mom on Instagram.

Nick and Chopra got engaged in August after a few months of dating. Joe and Turner welcomed the actress to the family in sweet posts after the news broke.

"I couldn't be happier for my brother. Welcome to the family @priyankachopra," Joe wrote. "We love you."

"Wow. First I'm blessed with an incredible future brother-in-law, and now such a beautiful, inside and out, future sister-in-law. I'm so excited to welcome you into the family @priyankachopra," Turner added.

Joe and Turner got engaged in October. Turner, who plays Sansa Stark on the HBO series Game of Thrones, said in the May issue of Marie Claire she's excited to marry but remains focused on her career.