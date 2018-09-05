Kevin Bacon (R) and Kyra Sedgwick attend the Los Angeles premiere of "The Edge of Seventeen" on November 9, 2016. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Kevin Bacon (R) and Kyra Sedgwick attend the Golden Globe Awards on January 7. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Kevin Bacon (R) and Kyra Sedgwick performed a duet together on their 30th wedding anniversary. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick expressed their love with a duet on their 30th anniversary.

The 60-year-old actor and 53-year-old actress performed a sweet version of the Bee Gees song "To Love Somebody" on their wedding anniversary Tuesday.

Bacon recorded and shared the moment with fans on Instagram. He couldn't help but gush about Sedgwick in the caption.

"30 years with this amazing woman. She is the music in my life. #luckyguy #tolovesomebody #beegees @kikkosedg," the star wrote.

The Following alum also posted a photo of Sedgwick against a scenic backdrop.

"#30years. I Love this person. @kikkosedg," he wrote.

Bacon and Sedgwick married in 1988 after meeting on the set of the PBS adaptation of Lemon Sky the year prior. The couple are parents to two children, 29-year-old son Travis and 26-year-old daughter Sosie.

"I had no great role models in terms of healthy marriages, but I knew in my heart and soul that he was the right person," Sedgwick told Good Housekeeping in 2010. "It was an unquestionable truth of mine. I've never had anything like that before or after."

Bacon played Ryan Hardy on The Following, and has since appeared in the movies The Darkness and Patriots Day. Sedgwick is known for portraying Brenda Leigh Johnson on The Closer and Madeline Wuntch on Brooklyn Nine-Nine.