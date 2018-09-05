Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Music superstar Janet Jackson is raising her son to be a "grounded" and "respectful" person.

The 52-year-old singer discussed Eissa, her 20-month-old son with ex-husband Wissam Al Mana, in the October issue of InStyle. Jackson said she hopes to instill certain lessons from her own upbringing in her son.

"The foundation of being grounded and also of a higher power," she told the magazine. "Knowing who he is and that we are all equal no matter the race or gender. And that he is to be respectful towards others but also that others are respectful to him."

Jackson gave birth to Eissa in January 2017. She said becoming a mom at age 50 has given her a feeling of strength and beauty.

"I feel like I'm being corny here, but it's just the honest truth: I feel most beautiful when I'm with my son, because of the gift that God has given me and that he allowed me to do so at that age," the star said.

"My baby is so sweet and so healthy, so happy and so full of love," she added.

The "Made for Now" singer said she begins each day with a quiet morning with Eissa.

"My son, Eissa, wakes me up in the morning around 7:30 or 8. I change his diaper. Breakfast is prepared, and he has that. I'll go back to my room. That's when I answer my mail," Jackson shared.

"I'll wash my face, brush my teeth, climb back into bed, answer more mail, make my calls, and around 10 a.m. I'll have my breakfast, and my son has his second breakfast with me. He sits on my lap, and we eat my breakfast together," she said.

Jackson previously told Essence holding Eissa is "the height of happiness." The singer split from Al Mana in April 2017, just months after giving birth, after five years of marriage.