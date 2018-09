Famous birthdays for Sept. 5: Rose McGowan, Raquel Welch

Rose McGowan arrives to sign copies of her memoir "Brave" at Barnes & Noble Union Square on January 31 in New York City. The actor turns 45 on September 5. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Michael Keaton arrives on the red carpet during the 88th Academy Awards, at the Hollywood and Highland Center in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on February 28, 2016. The actor turns 66 on September 5. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo