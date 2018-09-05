A post shared by David Henrie (@davidhenrie) on May 2, 2018 at 8:09am PDT

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Former Disney star David Henrie is going to be a dad.

The 29-year-old actor said in an Instagram post Wednesday that he can't wait to welcome his first child with wife Maria Cahill.

"After getting married my life started to take on a meaning and importance that's indescribable... I'd never felt before and made me such a better person," Henrie said on Instagram Stories.

"I can not wait to see what being a poppa brings. I can not wait!" he added.

Henrie and Cahill announced their unborn baby's sex at a party with family and friends. The couple are having a baby girl.

"ITS A GIRL ITS A GIRL ITS A GIRL. Im a Poppa!!!!!!! Im so overwhelmed with joy I had to share this with you guys," Henrie wrote on Instagram.

"I'm already singing 'I Loved Her First.' That reminds me. Where's my shotgun. I don't have a shotgun. Someone get me a shotgun!" he said.

Henrie and Cahill married in April 2017 after nearly three years of dating. Henrie's former Wizards of Waverly co-star Selena Gomez was among the celebrity guests in attendance.

"I knew Maria was special from the moment I saw her," Henrie told E! News after the wedding.

"We're so blessed to be surrounded by our family and friends to celebrate this special day and I can't wait to start this next adventure with my best friend and soulmate," he added.

Henrie played Justin Russo on Wizards of Waverly Place, which aired on the Disney Channel from 2007 to 2012. He is also known for portraying Luke on the CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother.