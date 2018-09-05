Amanda Bynes reunites with 'Hairspray' producer Neil Meron

Amanda Bynes shared a meal with Neil Maron after announcing plans in 2017 to return to acting. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Hairspray star Amanda Bynes reunited with one of the film's producers Tuesday.

The 32-year-old actress shared a meal with Neil Meron after announcing plans in 2017 to return to acting.

Bynes played Penny Lou Pingleton in the 2007 big-screen adaptation of Hairspray. She posted a photo of herself with Meron on Twitter.

"Me and the incomparable producer of Hairspray, as well as many other amazing things, @neilmeron," the star wrote.

Meron, who is also known for Chicago, Smash and Jesus Christ Superstar Live, shared the same picture on his own account.

"What a great #reunion @amandabynes I was so happy to see you and share a meal," he wrote.

Bynes said in an interview with Hollyscoop in June 2017 that she's three years sober and ready to step back into the spotlight.

"I'm doing great, thank you. Really great," the actress said.

"I'm going to start acting again," she added. "I want to do TV. Maybe a few guest spots on some shows that I'm a fan of. Maybe another TV show where I'm the star of it in the future."

Bynes had previously kept a low profile following her highly-publicized breakdown in 2014. The actress came to fame on the Nickelodeon shows All That and The Amanda Show, and later starred in What a Girl Wants and Easy A.