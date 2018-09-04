BREAKING: @WWE Hall of Famer @AmyDumas will return to the ring at #WWEEvolution to square off against former rival and 6-TIME #WomensChampion @MickieJames ! https://t.co/h5pBEWGfb7

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- WWE Hall of Famer Lita is set to make her in-ring return at the first all-women pay-per-view event, titled Evolution, on Oct. 28.

Lita, a four-time Women's Champion, will face off against her old rival, Mickie James, at the event.

The pair have a history together, with James famously defeating Lita in her retirement match at Survivor Series in 2006.

Evolution, first-announced by Raw general manager Stephanie McMahon in July, will feature matches containing female superstars from Raw, Smakdown and NXT including the final of the second annual Mae Young Classic and Alexa Bliss vs. Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

Lita was last seen competing in the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble match in January where she eliminated Mandy Rose and Tamina. The high-flyer also briefly returned to WWE in 2012 when she defeated Heath Slater at Raw 1000.